OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hospital has moved its 79 inpatients to a brand-new campus.

Spokeswoman Ayoka Pond says Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi began the move at 5 a.m. Saturday, and was finished by 11:30 a.m. — 2½ hours ahead of schedule.

The Oxford Eagle reports that the 600,000-square-foot (55,700 square meter) new hospital has a larger emergency department, bigger rooms for patients and more advanced equipment than the old one down the street.

CEO and administrator Bill Henning says it’s also built to serve outpatients better. He says that of 100,000 patient interactions a year, only 8,000 are overnight admissions.

The University of Mississippi has bought the old hospital and plans to renovate it for future needs.