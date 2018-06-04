JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters on Tuesday are casting ballots in party primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Runoffs, if needed, will be June 26.

___

U.S. SENATE PRIMARIES

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker faces challenger Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead in the Republican primary. Six candidates are in the Democratic primary, including state Reps. David Baria of Bay St. Louis and Omeria Scott of Laurel, businessman Howard Sherman of Meridian. Other Democrats are Jensen Bohren of Benton, Jerone Garland of Kosciusko and Victor G. Maurice Jr. of Gulfport.

___

U.S. HOUSE 3RD DISTRICT PRIMARIES

Both parties have primaries in the 3rd Congressional District as Republican Rep. Gregg Harper retires after 10 years. The district contains 24 counties running diagonally across the middle of the state, from Natchez through the Jackson suburbs and farther northeast to Starkville.

Six candidates are in the Republican primary. Michael Guest is a district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties. Whit Hughes, who lives in Madison County, is a past deputy director of the state economic development agency. Sally Doty is an attorney and second-term state senator from Brookhaven. Perry Parker of Seminary had a career in international finance before moving back to his native Mississippi. Morgan Dunn of Magee founded a health care consulting firm, and she and her husband own a restaurant. Katherine “Bitzi” Tate of Jackson is a former educator.

For the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District, state Rep. Michael Ted Evans, a Preston chicken farmer, faces Newton police investigator and Navy veteran Michael Aycox.

___

U.S. HOUSE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

The 4th District encompasses all or part of 14 counties in southern Mississippi. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo was first elected in 2010 after serving nearly four years in the state House. Palazzo is a Marine Corps veteran and has served in the National Guard. He faces one challenger in the Republican primary: Brian E. Rose is a military veteran who has similar positions as Palazzo on several issues, including support of tax cuts and opposition to abortion.