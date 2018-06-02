JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is preparing for party primaries for one seat in the U.S. Senate and two in the U.S. House.
Polls are open Tuesday.
Sen. Roger Wicker faces one challenger, Richard Boyanton, in the Republican primary. Six Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination.
Republican Rep. Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. Six Republicans and two Democrats are competing for nominations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
In south Mississippi’s 4th District, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo faces one primary challenger, Brian Rose.
There are no primaries in the other two House districts.
If runoffs are needed, they will be June 26.