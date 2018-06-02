JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is preparing for party primaries for one seat in the U.S. Senate and two in the U.S. House.

Polls are open Tuesday.

Sen. Roger Wicker faces one challenger, Richard Boyanton, in the Republican primary. Six Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. Six Republicans and two Democrats are competing for nominations.

In south Mississippi’s 4th District, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo faces one primary challenger, Brian Rose.

There are no primaries in the other two House districts.

If runoffs are needed, they will be June 26.