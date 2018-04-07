BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast city plans to launch a new fireboat this month.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney tells WLOX-TV that the $260,000 boat “is like putting a fire truck on the water.”

The 33-foot-long (10.05-meter-long) boat can spray 1,500 gallons (5,700 liters) of water per minute from its bow and stern. That’s three times as much as the city’s current, 17-year-old firefighting craft. It’s even more than most city fire trucks.

Boney says the new boat’s engines push it as fast as 42 mph (68 kph). The vessel will also be used to respond to medical emergencies on water, with two patient bays inside the cabin. The current boat has no interior cabin.

Firefighters are now training on the all-aluminum boat, constructed by North River Boats in Roseburg, Oregon.

