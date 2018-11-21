JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor wants the state to appeal a ruling striking down an abortion law that would have been one of the most restrictive in the country.

The measure sought to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday ruled the law was unconstitutional.

Spokesman Knox Graham told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Gov. Phil Bryant “fully supports the defense of this law moving forward.” However, Bryant isn’t a named defendant and an appeal would be decided by Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood and others.

The law’s supporters always intended it as a test case seeking a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states can prohibit abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Current federal law says states cannot ban abortions before then.

___

This story has been clarified to show that Bryant doesn’t control the appeals process.