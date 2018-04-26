ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — A fired Mississippi teacher is pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of contributing to the neglect of a child and simple assault.

The Sun Herald reports that 2014 video footage shows Kerri Ann Nettles, then a St. Martin Middle School special education teacher, telling a 14-year-old student to be quiet and shoving a rag into the girl’s mouth on a school bus.

The student has a chromosome disorder affecting her speech, behavior and development.

A 2015 video shows bus driver Antioinette James Raymond sitting on the student to keep her still as the girl had a tantrum. Raymond has been indicted on misdemeanor charges and has a July court date.

Nettles and Raymond were both fired.

A civil suit is pending against the Jackson County School District and a principal.