SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say an unrestrained Mississippi man was thrown from his SUV and killed when it overturned after being hit from behind on Interstate 59.
Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight says 32-year-old Ronnie Joseph Reagan of Picayune was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition that was hit by a 2012 Lexus driven by another Mississippi resident.
Dwight says in a news release that Reagan died at a hospital. He says the other driver, 38-year-old Seggie Tyrone Ruffin of Columbia, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
The accident occurred Thursday night near Slidell and about 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Picayune.
Dwight says the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to bring charges once the investigation is complete.