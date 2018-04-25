Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi delta city is being asked to declare a state of emergency after a sewer line has separated.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that a 24-inch (61-centimeter) underground sewer line has separated in Greenwood, causing a section of road between the city’s wastewater treatment plant and Leflore County Humane Society to cave in.

The line was installed during the wastewater treatment plant’s $40 million construction just two years ago.

Repairs are expected to begin Friday. Until then, affected roads have been blocked off and alternative routes established.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The city’s Wastewater Division Director Eddie Curry says the city has installed a pump to bypass the water from the line so residents are not affected. Without the bypass, over 35 percent of Greenwood residents would be impacted.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com

The Associated Press