JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is lowering the standardized test score that a student must achieve to become a middle school or high school math teacher.

The state Board of Education voted to approve the change Thursday. It takes effect immediately, and could mean that 89 students previously unable to earn licenses will now be awarded them.

Supporters say Mississippi set its score too high in 2013, when it joined most other states in requiring a score of 160 on a standardized test of mathematical knowledge known as the Praxis II. Mississippi is lowering its mark to 152. Six other states require less than 160.

Officials say the move will likely mean a bump in the number of students earning licenses, but is unlikely to solve the state’s overall math teacher shortage.