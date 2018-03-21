GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county is finishing up the repairs caused by March 2016 floods.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports the group restoring Washington County only has 10 of the estimated 120 damaged homes left to repair.

Delta Force of Washington County Chairwoman Martha Bray says her group was formed and dispatched to help restore the area just weeks after the storm. Area meteorologists said 2016’s storm happens once every 200 years. It dropped up to 15 inches of rain on the area and hundreds of people were forced from their homes.

Faith-based recovery organization World Renew Disaster Response Services said repairing the storm’s damage including the 120 homes would cost the county more than $1 million.

Funded entirely by donations, $203,000 of the more than $210,000 raised already has gone to repairs.

