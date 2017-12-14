GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The marketing organization that promotes tourism along Mississippi’s coast has a new CEO.
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announced in a Monday statement that Milton Segarra will be its new CEO. Segarra was president and CEO of Meet Puerto Rico, a private nonprofit that markets the island.
The statement from the organization’s board president, Bill Holmes Sr., says Segarra has more than three decades of tourism, business and government experience. In Puerto Rico, Segarra managed a budget of more than $6 million.
Segarra tells WXXV-TV his main goal is to identify the thing the region does best, and use that to enhance guests’ experiences.
Segarra starts his new job Jan. 8.