LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s prison system says it’s closing parts of a south Mississippi prison because it can’t hire enough guards.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall announced Friday that her department has closed some units at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and moved 400 prisoners elsewhere.

The inmates will be moved to 15 county-run regional jails and three private prisons across the state.

Hall says it’s likely that the prison system will close more units at three state-run prisons. She says the starting yearly salary for correctional officers, just under $25,000, is not enough to attract applicants to a sometimes-dangerous job, when other options pay more.

Hall says the move is necessary to make sure employees and inmates are safe. She says the Corrections Department is aggressively trying to hire employees.