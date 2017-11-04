JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newly revamped website focuses on efforts to change a Southern state that has grappled with a long history of racial injustice.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Project is sponsored by the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation at the University of Mississippi.

The site has an interactive map with information about local people important to the movement and local events such as school desegregation efforts.

It offers suggestions on books, articles and online documents about the state’s history.

It includes links to oral histories, including a 2010 interview with Lawrence Guyot (GHEE-ott). He led voter-registration efforts in the 1960s for African-Americans in Mississippi who were largely barred from political participation.

Guyot tells his interviewer, fellow civil rights activist Julian Bond, that “There was no state more oppressive than Mississippi.”