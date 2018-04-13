JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city’s mayor says a zoo should stay where it has for nearly 100 years and he doesn’t support a plan to relocate it.

News outlets report Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is opposed to moving the Jackson Zoo from Livingston Park in the western part of the city to LeFleur’s Bluff State Park in the city’s northeastern area. The zoo’s board of directors said roughly two weeks ago that because of declining attendance and other challenges it approved a recommendation to investigate adapting 25 acres (10 hectares) at the state park.

Lumumba said at a news conference Wednesday the proposed $50 million investment needed for the move is disrespectful to the zoo’s history and community.

The Clarion Ledger reports zoo director Beth Poff couldn’t be reached for comment.

