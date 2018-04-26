PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi city says it’s closing its skate park until it discovers who tried to break into a storage room.
Brian Hall is the associate director of Petal’s parks and recreation department. He tells local media that someone popped pins out door hinges and then replaced the door, paving the way for a break-in.
Hall says nothing was taken. But he posted a sign saying the park is closed until someone turns in the vandal, stating “I will not tolerate thieves.”
That’s appropriate, Hall says, because it took time to remove the pins and he believes that someone saw it.
He says law-abiding users of local parks must police lawbreakers.
Bubba Dossett, who owns a skate shop in neighboring Hattiesburg, says he thinks Petal officials are acting unfairly.