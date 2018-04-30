PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Skaters can come back to a south Mississippi park, but only under the watchful eye of security cameras.

Petal reopened its skate park Monday, a week after the city closed it because of vandalism.

Officials had closed the park because someone popped pins out of door hinges and then replaced the door, paving the way for a break-in. Nothing was taken, but officials said they were closing the park until someone turned in the vandal.

Brian Hall is the associate director of Petal’s parks and recreation department. He tells local media increased security should prevent future problems.

Officials continue to investigate who damaged the door. Hall has said he believes it happened while the park was open, and that someone else saw it.