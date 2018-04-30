PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Skaters can come back to a south Mississippi park, but only under the watchful eye of security cameras.
Petal reopened its skate park Monday, a week after the city closed it because of vandalism.
Officials had closed the park because someone popped pins out of door hinges and then replaced the door, paving the way for a break-in. Nothing was taken, but officials said they were closing the park until someone turned in the vandal.
Brian Hall is the associate director of Petal’s parks and recreation department. He tells local media increased security should prevent future problems.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Officials continue to investigate who damaged the door. Hall has said he believes it happened while the park was open, and that someone else saw it.