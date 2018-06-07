MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has approved a $631,000 contract for a new project that would install automated water meters following a heated argument by city officials.

The Enterprise-Journal quotes Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon as saying the aldermen’s initial refusal of the contract was irresponsible.

The Aldermen had let a motion to contract with Fiske International Group die during their Tuesday meeting. Witherspoon argued against their lack of action, calling himself the “most qualified” mayor in city history for bringing the deal to the table.

He said their lack of action to staunch water revenue losses form inaccurate meter readings hinted at a lack of concern for other infrastructure issues. Alderman Joe Cornacchione argued new manual meters could be purchased for less than $80,000 and questioned the contractor’s credentials.

