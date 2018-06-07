MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has approved a $631,000 contract for a new project that would install automated water meters following a heated argument by city officials.
The Enterprise-Journal quotes Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon as saying the aldermen’s initial refusal of the contract was irresponsible.
The Aldermen had let a motion to contract with Fiske International Group die during their Tuesday meeting. Witherspoon argued against their lack of action, calling himself the “most qualified” mayor in city history for bringing the deal to the table.
He said their lack of action to staunch water revenue losses form inaccurate meter readings hinted at a lack of concern for other infrastructure issues. Alderman Joe Cornacchione argued new manual meters could be purchased for less than $80,000 and questioned the contractor’s credentials.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
___
Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com