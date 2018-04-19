COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city council has fired a police officer accused of soliciting a minor in West Point.

The Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to fire Antjuan Jethrow, who had been hired as a patrol officer on April 2. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton placed Jethrow on unpaid leave Friday when West Point Police detained Jethrow for questioning.

According to jail records, Jethrow has not been booked in Clay County Jail.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Jethrow was previously employed at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. West Point Police tells The Dispatch they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

