JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Applications are now open for Mississippi’s alligator hunting season.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will be accepting applications through 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
Applications are being accepted online at www.mdwfp.com or at any location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Applicants must pay a $2.34 processing fee.
Mississippi residents older than 16 with a valid hunting license can apply. Nonresidents who have a lifetime hunting license may also apply.
The department will grant a total of 930 hunting permits within seven hunting zones. The department will begin random drawings for permits around June 13, notifying successful applicants by email.
The 10-day season begins Aug. 31.
Landowners in 34 counties can apply to hunt alligators if their properties qualify. They must submit an application by July 1.