BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi bank will voluntarily shift trading in its stock from a small-company stock market to an over-the-counter exchange.
Peoples Financial Corp. Chairman Chevis Swetman says in a statement that directors made the shift to cut costs.
The company is the parent of The Peoples Bank, which operates 18 branches and has $657 million in assets.
The last day for Peoples on the NASDAQ Capital Market is planned for Dec. 15. Peoples plans to begin trading on the OTC Market Group’s OTCQX Best Market on Dec. 18. The company will keep the same ticker symbol, PFBX.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
Peoples says its financial statements will continue to be audited and the company will continue to publish quarterly financial information through press releases, postings on the OTCQX website and the company’s website.