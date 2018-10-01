JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The only Democrat holding statewide office in Mississippi says he will run for governor in 2019.

Fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood said in a statement Monday that he will announce his candidacy Wednesday in his hometown of Houston, Mississippi.

He changed his Twitter handle to @HoodForGovernor and has a campaign phone line that’s answered as “Jim Hood for governor.”

Hood has said for months that he’s considering running for the state’s top office, which will be open next year because Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is limited to two terms and cannot run again.

Republicans have held the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion six of the past seven terms.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to run for governor. Campaign finance records show Reeves has nearly $5.4 million, compared to Hood’s $656,400.