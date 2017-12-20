SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — An alderman from Mississippi’s third-largest city has resigned after being charged with transporting child pornography.

Ronnie Hale of Southaven quit his post shortly after pleading not guilty in federal court in Oxford. An indictment charges the 57-year-old Hale of bringing computer files with “visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct” across state lines from Tennessee into Mississippi on Nov. 22

Hale was arrested last month and charged with procuring a prostitute. Anthony Farese, Hale’s lawyer, tells The Commercial Appeal of Memphis that a search warrant based on that charge led to the pornography charge.

Hale is free on $5,000 bail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy set a Feb. 5 trial date. Hale faces five to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 if convicted.