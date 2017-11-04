COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Technical equipment to shoot “Mission: Impossible 6” is being helicoptered in to southern Norway’s most famous tourist attraction — which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.
Cameras are to be rolling Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway’s mountainous landscape that sits more than 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) above the Lysefjord.
Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.
The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said Saturday that an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
The film is scheduled to open in July 2018.