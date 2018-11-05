SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The body of a missing Salem woman was found in the Santiam State Forest after crews spent two days searching for her.

KOIN reports that 35-year-old Amber Jayne Eldridge was last seen by friends at 5:45 p.m. Friday. She said she was heading home to Salem, but then made a phone call around 11:30p.m. telling friends she was heading to the Santiam State Forest.

Eldridge’s car was found in the forest, about 15 miles south of Molalla.

More than 50 volunteers and search and rescue canines combed the dense forest looking for Eldridge throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The medical examiner will determine how she died. Investigators do not suspect foul play.