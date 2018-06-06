Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have found a dead man and a missing woman in a storage unit.

Tuscaloosa police Violent Crimes Unit’s Capt. Kip Hart tells the Tuscaloosa News that officers investigating the possible whereabouts of a 49-year-old missing woman found her incoherent along with a 49-year-old deceased man Sunday.

Hart says it appears the storage facility was being used as a makeshift residence or gathering place.

Hart says the woman was hospitalized with unspecified medical conditions. Investigators haven’t been able to speak to her because of her condition.

The man’s cause of death is unclear. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will perform an autopsy.

No identities or further details have been released.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

