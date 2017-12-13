ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say a West Texas woman reported missing has been found slain in an Odessa trash bin and her boyfriend’s roommate is charged with her death.

Police say 22-year-old Kevin Lee Roberts of Odessa was being held Wednesday on a murder charge after his arrest near Weatherford, nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) away. Roberts was located Tuesday night driving a car belonging to the victim’s boyfriend, who hours earlier reported her missing.

Officers interviewed Roberts, then found the stabbed body of 21-year-old Ashley Williams in a dumpster. No possible motive was released.

Online records didn’t immediately list bond or an attorney representing Roberts, who’s also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Odessa police on Tuesday arrested the victim’s boyfriend on unrelated charges in a child sexual assault investigation.