WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A missing Waukesha woman has been found dead in Milwaukee.

Police said Monday the death of 21-year-old Shannon Mani is under investigation and a “person of interest” is in custody. Authorities say Mani was last seen Friday at her home.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says Mani was pronounced dead on Milwaukee’s northwest side about 10 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

No other circumstances surrounding her death were released.