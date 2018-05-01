HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a teenage boy is missing and may be with a former teacher who is accused of sexual battery.

News outlets report 16-year-old Oscar O’Neal II was last seen at his home early Monday and was reported missing around 7 a.m. Hattiesburg spokesman Ryan Moore says in a release that O’Neal may be with 30-year-old Nicole Jackson, a former teacher at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center. Citing Moore, WDAM-TV reports Jackson resigned and surrendered to police after authorities investigated reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Jackson was arrested April 10 on a charge of sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority. She was released on bail. The two may be traveling in a dark blue Chevy impala.