ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of the 19-year-old nephew of a man found shot to death nearly two weeks ago has been found.

The Island Packet reports that a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Sunday says the person found dead on St. Helena Island on Saturday has been identified as Chaz Blanding. A forensic autopsy revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was last seen leaving his home Nov. 21 with his uncle, 25-year-old Robert Blanding, whose body was found on Lady’s Island on Nov. 22. Chaz Blanding was subsequently reported missing and endangered.

Three teenagers have been identified as suspects in connection with Robert Blanding’s death. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old Channon Preston Jr. have been arrested, and 19-year-old Nashon Pringle is on the run. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

