CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) — A mother and two children reported missing have been found a couple miles from their home in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a resident found the three hiding in a brushy area on his property Thursday afternoon. They were hungry and thirsty, but appeared otherwise OK

The mother and her daughters, ages 6 and 7, walked away from their home Tuesday morning and failed to return. Concerned relatives said the mother had shown signs of mental illness.