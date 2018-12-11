ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was last seen snowboarding in southern Oregon Sunday has been found by search and rescue teams.
The Mail Tribune reports 27-year-old Eli Kepsel was speaking with rescuers and headed to seek medical attention for hypothermia Tuesday morning.
It wasn’t immediately known where Kepsel was found.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Kepsel went to Mt. Ashland Ski Area Sunday morning and that he had been reported missing on Monday.
Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members had found his vehicle parked at the ski area and witnesses reported seeing Kepsel at the ski area Sunday afternoon.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/