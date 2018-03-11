BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — A skier who went missing over the weekend in Vermont has walked out of the woods to safety.

Vermont Search and Rescue officials say 28-year-old David Siegel went backcountry skiing Friday at Bolton Valley in Richmond, and was reported missing Saturday. WCAX-TV reports after two hours of searching, authorities received an unexpected call — informing them that Siegel was able to find his way out of the woods and into nearby Bolton.

Siegel tells police he spent an uncomfortable night on Ricker Mountain after building a fire. Siegel says he was able to find a local hunter and call 911.

Officials say Siegel is in good condition, but are warning of the risks of skiing alone.

