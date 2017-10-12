NEW YORK (AP) — A Philadelphia man who was reported missing in June has been found after he walked into a New York City hospital.

A private investigator working with the family of 22-year-old Timothy Ceaser says he received a call about him early Thursday morning. Ceaser walked into the hospital that morning in a state of confusion.

Police say Ceaser walked away from his mother’s vehicle outside a convenience store in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania on June 1, and hadn’t been seen or heard from since.

Details on where he has been for the last several months have not been released.

Private investigator Marc Bourne tells Philly.com Ceasar’s mother was relieved and happy to learn her son was alive.

Borne says his family went to New York to see him after getting the news.