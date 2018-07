MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The body of a man missing for more than two weeks has been recovered from the Santiam River.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no evidence of foul play in the death of Kerry Letsch. The Yamhill County man was reported missing July 13 and his vehicle was found July 20 at a rest area about a mile upriver from where rafters noticed his body late Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy is planned.