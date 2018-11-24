BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A North Dakota family reported missing in southeastern Montana died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Thanksgiving.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash site was found at about 8 p.m. Friday after investigators pinged their cellphones.

Carter County Sheriff Neil Kittelmann told The Billings Gazette Saturday the victims were Anthony and Chelsi Dean, both 25, from the Grand Forks area of North Dakota, and their daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri.

The patrol says their Toyota 4Runner went off the interstate near Huntley at about 7 a.m. Thursday and traveled through the median before going airborne off an embankment. The SUV struck a concrete bridge support pillar and came to rest in Pryor Creek.

The Deans had visited family in Caldwell, Idaho and were traveling to Ekalaka, Montana. They last contacted family at 6:30 a.m. Thursday from Billings.

