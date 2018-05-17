MARION, N.C. (AP) — The body of a North Carolina woman missing for several weeks has been found drowned in a creek.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the body found Monday afternoon was that of 31-year-old Brittney Crystal Bumgardner.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy Wednesday at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem confirmed the body was Bumgardner. Doctors used dental records to confirm the identity.

There were no signs of physical injury and there were no signs of foul play in the drowning.

Family members had reported Bumgardner missing May 10 but said they had not talked with her since April 30.