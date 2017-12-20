BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Investigators say a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in western Montana appears to have died of hypothermia.
The Montana Standard in Butte reports the woman, whose name has not been released, walked away from a home late Tuesday night and was reported missing early Wednesday morning after friends and relatives couldn’t find her. Her body was found late Wednesday morning about 2 ½ miles (4 kilometers) from the home southwest of Butte.
No other information was released.
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com