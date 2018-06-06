NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a missing Newark mom has been charged with murder after her body was found behind an abandoned home.
Gualberto Lebron also faces numerous other counts in the death of 30-year-old Julia Vega, who was last seen a few days after she and the 33-year-old Newark man had argued. Essex County prosecutors say the couple had two children together.
Lebron’s 34-year-old brother, Gliberto Jr., is facing conspiracy and weapons charges in connection with Vega’s death. It wasn’t known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.
Vega was last seen May 9 when she left her job to walk her dog. Her body was found Friday in Irvington, and officials used dental records to identify her.
Authorities haven’t said when or where Vega was killed Vega.