PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Mississippi woman has been found dead in Florida.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Detective John Tryner tells WDAM-TV that the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida identified the body found in Live Oak as that of 30-year-old Brandi Collins.

She was last seen alive Friday.

Tryner says Suwannee County investigators don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be completed to determine cause of death.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com