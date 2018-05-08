Share story

By
The Associated Press

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Mississippi woman has been found dead in Florida.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Detective John Tryner tells WDAM-TV that the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida identified the body found in Live Oak as that of 30-year-old Brandi Collins.

She was last seen alive Friday.

Tryner says Suwannee County investigators don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be completed to determine cause of death.

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com

