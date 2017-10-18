COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man reported missing in Ohio has been found dead.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the man went out Tuesday to set up a deer stand, but he never returned.
Officials say the man’s body was found early Wednesday morning.
The man has been identified as in his 50s, but his name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office has not released the cause or manner of death.