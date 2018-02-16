BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
The Montana Standard reports 50-year-old Frank Piazzola’s body was found at the base of the Anselmo gallows head frame in Butte on Thursday, and investigators believe he fell to his death. He was last seen Jan. 28.
Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche says an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned.
The Anselmo Mine Yard once was an active underground mine but now is a tourist attraction.
___
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com