NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say the body of a missing Connecticut man has been found in North Haven.
Officers found the man’s car in the parking lot for Peter’s Rock Park at 6 p.m. Saturday and searched the wooded area with K-9s and a drone.
The body of the unidentified man from East Haven was located in the forest far from park trails Sunday morning.
Fire officials have not identified the man but say he was younger than 40 years old.
The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.
There is no information available about how long the man has been missing and the circumstances of his disappearance.
The park has re-opened to the public.