PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are calling a search for a Massachusetts hiker a waste of time, money and resources after he was found at a luxury hotel.

Officials say 70-year-old Christophe Chamley had a medical condition that added to the sense of urgency when he was reported missing by his wife early Monday.

Rescue teams were brought up to the top of Mount Washington via a snowcat operator and a National Guard helicopter was used to look for Chamley. Hours later, Chamley contacted his wife from the Mount Washington Hotel.

Officials say he told them that he’d sent his wife a message informing her of his plans, but she did not receive it.