MAUREPAS, La. (AP) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Louisiana teen.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge cites a release from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard that accuses 35-year-old John Cowart of slaying 19-year-old Emily Rodgers.

Ard says Rodgers was reported missing Friday night, and deputies found her body near Maurepas, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. Ard says foul play was immediately suspected due to conflicting stories from “those close to the investigation.”

Both 29-year-old Derek Williford and 33-year-old Justin Scivique are accused of concealing information about the crime, but specific charges are were not available Tuesday night.

Ard says the motive for the killing is unknown, but authorities expect to learn more from an autopsy.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com