MAUREPAS, La. (AP) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Louisiana teen.
The Advocate of Baton Rouge cites a release from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard that accuses 35-year-old John Cowart of slaying 19-year-old Emily Rodgers.
Ard says Rodgers was reported missing Friday night, and deputies found her body near Maurepas, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. Ard says foul play was immediately suspected due to conflicting stories from “those close to the investigation.”
Both 29-year-old Derek Williford and 33-year-old Justin Scivique are accused of concealing information about the crime, but specific charges are were not available Tuesday night.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Will Earl Thomas' holdout strategy pay off? 'I cringed,' former NFL agent says
- 8 Seattle-area restaurant closures — and one closing soon
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- Bill and Melinda Gates answer ‘tough’ questions — including about Trump and U.S. giving
Ard says the motive for the killing is unknown, but authorities expect to learn more from an autopsy.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com