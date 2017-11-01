PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A hunter has been found alive southeast of Portland, Oregon, after leaving his group and failing to return.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Nicholas Benim was located by U.S. Forest Service personnel west of Hideaway Lake in the Mount Hood National Forest.
The hunter left his group Sunday afternoon and was due back a few hours later.
The sheriff’s office says the 34-year-old Molalla man was reportedly in OK condition and was being taken to meet family and friends.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments