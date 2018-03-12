SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A hiker reported missing over the weekend has been found dead on Southern California’s Mount Baldy.
Investigators will try to determine the cause of death of Xiangfeng Ma, whose body was discovered by a sheriff’s search team Monday.
The Orange County Register reports the 41-year-old Anaheim resident was reported missing Saturday evening after he didn’t return from a morning hike.
More than 40 searchers combed the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
