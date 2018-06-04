ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A motorcyclist from Florida who was last seen May 28 in Oregon has been found injured on a dirt road in the Oregon wilderness.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a search effort for Matthew Chapin, of Lake City, Florida, began Friday.
He was found Sunday near Clearwater Falls in the Umpqua National Forest, north of Crater Lake.
The 31-year-old Chapin set off on the road trip in April on his Kawasaki motorcycle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1
He was supposed to travel to Crater Lake and then meet family members in Portland, but he fell out of contact with his relatives on May 27.
Chapin was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield on Sunday with unspecified injuries.