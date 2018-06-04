Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A motorcyclist from Florida who was last seen May 28 in Oregon has been found injured on a dirt road in the Oregon wilderness.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a search effort for Matthew Chapin, of Lake City, Florida, began Friday.

He was found Sunday near Clearwater Falls in the Umpqua National Forest, north of Crater Lake.

The 31-year-old Chapin set off on the road trip in April on his Kawasaki motorcycle.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He was supposed to travel to Crater Lake and then meet family members in Portland, but he fell out of contact with his relatives on May 27.

Chapin was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield on Sunday with unspecified injuries.

The Associated Press