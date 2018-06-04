ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A motorcyclist from Florida who was last seen May 28 in Oregon has been found injured on a dirt road in the Oregon wilderness.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a search effort for Matthew Chapin, of Lake City, Florida, began Friday.

He was found Sunday near Clearwater Falls in the Umpqua National Forest, north of Crater Lake.

The 31-year-old Chapin set off on the road trip in April on his Kawasaki motorcycle.

He was supposed to travel to Crater Lake and then meet family members in Portland, but he fell out of contact with his relatives on May 27.

Chapin was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield on Sunday with unspecified injuries.