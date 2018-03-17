WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The body of a Nashville firefighter who went missing when his car went into the Tennessee River has been found.

The Nashville Fire Department says in a statement released Saturday that Jesse Reed’s body was found by the Humphreys County Sherriff’s Office.

Reed, 32, went missing March 6 after his vehicle plunged into the water near Mason’s Boat Dock in Waverly. A woman, later identified as Reed’s wife, was also in the vehicle when it went under, but she escaped unharmed.

Nashville Director Chief William Swann says the department is grieving over the loss. Reed had been with the department since 2013.

An autopsy will be necessary to confirm the identity of the body