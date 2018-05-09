GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A worker clearing debris from under a bridge in Golden found the body of an elderly man who had been missing since December.

Police say 87-year-old James Mitchell, of Arvada, was found dead along a canal Monday afternoon. He went missing Dec. 14 in the area after he crashed his vehicle into rail cars near the canal.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Police Department are investigating the death, which does not appear to be suspicious.

No other information was released.