POUND RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities have identified the body of a missing Connecticut man found dead outside a home in Westchester County.

State police on Monday said 62-year-old Matthew Klein’s body was found next to a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Pound Ridge, near the Connecticut border.

The homeowner found the body when he returned home Saturday night. There were no signs of foul play.

Police tell The Journal News that Klein had been reported missing in Stamford where he lived.

No other details were immediately available.

